Murphy Capital Management Inc. Has $2.33 Million Holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.38% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $373,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 24.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after purchasing an additional 13,995 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 39.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $303,000.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF stock opened at $159.17 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.13. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $61.25 and a 52-week high of $159.51.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

