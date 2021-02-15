Murphy Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,259 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises approximately 0.9% of Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $6,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 1,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $315.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $308.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.32. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $182.10 and a 1-year high of $315.76.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

