Murphy Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,201 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 178.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $62.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.66. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $62.45.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

