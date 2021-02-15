Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) PT Lowered to C$13.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$12.81.

Shares of MTL opened at C$10.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.55, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12. Mullen Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.09.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO)’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.37%.

About Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

