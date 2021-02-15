MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 55.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,072 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 418.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

In other news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $71,108.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Philip Peller sold 1,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $155,320.98. Insiders have sold a total of 21,266 shares of company stock worth $1,787,723 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

MSM stock opened at $84.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.74. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.93 and a 1 year high of $87.84.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $771.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.54 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.14%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

