Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.58 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.80. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MPAA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of MPAA opened at $21.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.79. The company has a market capitalization of $402.27 million, a P/E ratio of 140.73 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.31. Motorcar Parts of America has a fifty-two week low of $10.43 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.15). Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 0.59%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 343.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,012 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 347.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000.

In related news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $45,395.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

