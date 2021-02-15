Morgan Stanley Boosts HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $567.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $435.00 to $567.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HUBS. UBS Group upped their price target on HubSpot from $425.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp began coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upgraded HubSpot from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $360.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on HubSpot from $488.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on HubSpot from $328.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HubSpot currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $445.61.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $502.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $395.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $336.54. HubSpot has a one year low of $90.83 and a one year high of $527.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.57 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.36 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael K. Simon sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total value of $4,484,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,108 shares in the company, valued at $21,489,364.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total value of $3,283,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 657,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,877,925.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,433 shares of company stock worth $29,743,329. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 61.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

