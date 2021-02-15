Monticello Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 55.7% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHM stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.90. 1,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,914. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $34.87 and a 52-week high of $74.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.38.

