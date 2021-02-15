Monticello Wealth Management LLC Takes $8.27 Million Position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 32,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,267,000. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.0% of Monticello Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 204,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,878,000 after purchasing an additional 15,777 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $1,282,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $2,236,000.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $268.90. The stock had a trading volume of 26,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,545. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $133.57 and a twelve month high of $268.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.68.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

