Monticello Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 26,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. 1ST Source Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $279,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 41,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO traded up $1.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $223.57. The company had a trading volume of 44,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,983. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $110.05 and a one year high of $223.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.65 and its 200-day moving average is $192.19.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

