Monticello Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.10 Million in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 21,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 662.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 68,322 shares during the period.

Shares of GSST remained flat at $$50.82 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 204 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,066. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.75. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $52.41.

