Monticello Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 157,595 Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 157,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,499,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.58% of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGHY. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $576,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 24,371 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $22.18. 5,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,648. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $22.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.16 and a 200 day moving average of $21.87.

