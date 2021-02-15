MonetaryUnit (MUE) Market Cap Hits $2.36 Million

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 14% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $2.36 million and approximately $20,055.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00009092 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001672 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001902 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 42.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.91 or 0.00131509 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 40.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 214,161,147 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

