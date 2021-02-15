MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAC) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its position in shares of MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAC) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in MMA Capital were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in MMA Capital by 29.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MMA Capital by 4.0% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MMA Capital in the fourth quarter worth $426,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of MMA Capital by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 19,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 8,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC increased its position in MMA Capital by 4.7% during the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 134,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 6,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMAC opened at $23.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.20 and its 200-day moving average is $24.54. MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $32.70. The company has a quick ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 10.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc focuses on investments in debt associated with renewable energy infrastructure and real estate sectors. The company was formerly known as MMA Capital Management, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Holdings, Inc in January 2019. MMA Capital Holdings, Inc was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

