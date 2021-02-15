Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Short Interest Update

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 639,300 shares, a decrease of 35.8% from the January 14th total of 996,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

MIRM stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.00. 3,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,269. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.36. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $27.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.06 million, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.44.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.12. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MIRM. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mirum Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Peetz acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.70 per share, for a total transaction of $93,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,637.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ian Clements acquired 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.61 per share, with a total value of $45,966.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 6,279 shares in the company, valued at $116,852.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 61.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.