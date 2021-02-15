Minereum Market Capitalization Achieves $4.56 Million (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 15th. One Minereum coin can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000835 BTC on popular exchanges. Minereum has a market cap of $4.56 million and $195,953.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Minereum has traded 24.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00069118 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $459.45 or 0.00958552 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007278 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00051842 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004771 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,463.17 or 0.05138895 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00025492 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00017963 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00033790 BTC.

Minereum Coin Profile

Minereum is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 11,388,733 coins. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Minereum Coin Trading

Minereum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

