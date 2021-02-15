Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing novel treatments for orphan endocrine diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of AZP-531 and ATR-101 which are in clinical stage. Millendo Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as OvaScience Inc., is based in Ann Arbor, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Millendo Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MLND opened at $2.58 on Friday. Millendo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $9.88. The stock has a market cap of $49.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average of $1.80.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Millendo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $52,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Millendo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $297,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Millendo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Millendo Therapeutics by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 557,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 22,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 355.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 464,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 362,487 shares during the period. 41.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include livoletide, a potential treatment for Prader-Willi syndrome; nevanimibe, a potential treatment for patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; and MLE-301, a neurokinin 3-receptor antagonist for the treatment of vasomotor symptoms in menopausal women.

