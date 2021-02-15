MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0197 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from MFS Intermediate High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of NYSE CIF opened at $2.63 on Monday. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $2.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.52.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Company Profile

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

