MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0197 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from MFS Intermediate High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
Shares of NYSE CIF opened at $2.63 on Monday. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $2.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.52.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Company Profile
