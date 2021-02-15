Metro AG (B4B3.F) (ETR:B4B3) Given a €9.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on Metro AG (B4B3.F) (ETR:B4B3) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

B4B3 has been the topic of several other reports. Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Independent Research set a €8.40 ($9.88) target price on Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. DZ Bank set a €8.20 ($9.65) target price on Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays set a €7.70 ($9.06) price target on Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €8.55 ($10.05).

B4B3 opened at €12.30 ($14.47) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.87. Metro AG has a 52-week low of €7.26 ($8.54) and a 52-week high of €13.50 ($15.88). The stock has a market capitalization of $36.60 million and a PE ratio of 9.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €11.29 and its 200-day moving average price is €9.49.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

