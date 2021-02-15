MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Acquired by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 67,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 18,934 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $554,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 25,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MET stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.67. The stock had a trading volume of 290,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,889,293. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $56.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.73 and its 200 day moving average is $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.27.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

