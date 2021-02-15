Mercer International (MERC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th. Analysts expect Mercer International to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MERC opened at $13.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $903.71 million, a P/E ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.16. Mercer International has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $13.98.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mercer International from $11.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mercer International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

