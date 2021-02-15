MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Short Interest Update

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,601,400 shares, a drop of 32.2% from the January 14th total of 5,310,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 48.1 days.

OTCMKTS:MEGEF traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $4.44. 112,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,786. MEG Energy has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $5.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average of $2.86.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

MEGEF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded MEG Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of MEG Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of MEG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of MEG Energy from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.53.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.