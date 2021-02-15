Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,549 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $4,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MXIM. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $479,558,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 24,305.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,732,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,653 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2,206.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,737,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,088 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 433.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,611,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,747,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total value of $28,214.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,657 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $151,449.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,174 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $96.22 on Monday. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.93 and a 12-month high of $98.44. The company has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.22.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $628.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.51 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MXIM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. Its products include integrated power circuits, amplifiers, data converters, analog filters, transceivers, expanders, level translators, broadband switches, powerline communications, microcontrollers, data loggers, solar energy, and automotive.

