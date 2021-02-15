Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $57.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. designs, manufactures and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name. Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. is headquartered in Singapore. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MAXN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday.

Maxeon Solar Technologies stock opened at $50.17 on Friday. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $57.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.45.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $206.62 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name worldwide. The company is headquartered in Singapore. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. operates independently of SunPower Corporation as of August 26, 2020.

