Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Receives $31.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.88.

MAXR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Maxar Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Maxar Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1,788.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the third quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAXR opened at $50.27 on Friday. Maxar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.18 and a fifty-two week high of $58.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.07.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers Earth imagery and radar data solutions, including orthorectified imagery, mosaic, elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform, as well as geospatial information, applications, and analytic services.

See Also: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.