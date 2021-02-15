Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th.

Materion has increased its dividend by 15.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Materion has a dividend payout ratio of 15.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Materion to earn $2.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

NYSE:MTRN opened at $69.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.13 and a beta of 1.47. Materion has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $72.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.04.

Several research firms recently commented on MTRN. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Coatings segments.

