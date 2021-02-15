MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures and markets recreational powerboats through its subsidiaries. The company’s operating segment consists of MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers boats and boat trailers; replacement and aftermarket boat parts and accessories as well as manufactures pontoon boats. MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc., formerly known as MCBC Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Vonore, Tennessee. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT opened at $27.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.54. MasterCraft Boat has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $31.88. The firm has a market cap of $516.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.24. MasterCraft Boat had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a positive return on equity of 40.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the fourth quarter worth about $4,889,000. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 151,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 301.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the fourth quarter worth about $5,962,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

