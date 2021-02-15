Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases New Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Trimble by 390.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Trimble by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Trimble by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on TRMB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.60.

Shares of TRMB opened at $73.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.46. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $75.70. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.79 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Bank sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total value of $354,471.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,600.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 7,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $456,524.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,629.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,667 shares of company stock worth $2,185,362 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

