Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases New Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 639 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 840.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,665,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,583,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.34, for a total value of $4,103,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 138,761 shares in the company, valued at $56,939,188.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,341 shares of company stock worth $27,299,529. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $373.00.

TYL opened at $474.79 on Monday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $247.22 and a 12 month high of $475.43. The stock has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $429.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $392.84.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $283.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

