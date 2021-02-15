Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New Investment in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in CarMax by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its position in shares of CarMax by 9.8% in the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 35,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of CarMax by 73.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 7,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of CarMax by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 343,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,440,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KMX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.63.

In related news, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 17,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $1,898,981.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,711.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 20,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $2,501,901.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,666.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 415,922 shares of company stock worth $47,543,566 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMX opened at $125.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $128.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.83.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

