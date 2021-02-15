Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $336,000 in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $257,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $219,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,983.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FITB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

FITB stock opened at $32.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $33.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

