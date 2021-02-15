Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $310,000 in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSG. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $407,000. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth $1,867,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 56,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,269,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in Republic Services by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 105,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,893,000 after buying an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. 56.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on RSG. Bank of America downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Republic Services from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.62.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $91.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.37 and a 52-week high of $103.79.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $4,097,425.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,367,738. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

