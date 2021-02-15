Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $300,000 in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 4,750.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB stock opened at $422.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $373.67 and a 200-day moving average of $279.72. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.81 and a 52 week high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The firm had revenue of $150.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $439.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.50.

In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 14,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.09, for a total transaction of $3,863,572.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,006 shares in the company, valued at $33,714,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.27, for a total value of $9,634,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,205 shares in the company, valued at $71,076,090.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,995 shares of company stock worth $58,247,246 over the last 90 days. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.