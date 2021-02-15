Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires Shares of 749 Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Security Asset Management boosted its position in Teleflex by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 7,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 48,645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $20,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Teleflex by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Codex Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,556,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Teleflex by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TFX. KeyCorp raised their target price on Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.27.

NYSE:TFX opened at $406.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $221.27 and a 12-month high of $414.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $396.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $374.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total transaction of $1,107,435.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,133,682. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.