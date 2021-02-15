Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) will report $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.36. Martin Marietta Materials posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full-year earnings of $11.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.69 to $11.64. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $12.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.10 to $13.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Martin Marietta Materials.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $316.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.04.

Shares of MLM opened at $330.83 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials has a fifty-two week low of $135.08 and a fifty-two week high of $332.31. The company has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,004 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.64, for a total value of $2,747,498.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,609,916.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Martin Marietta Materials (MLM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.