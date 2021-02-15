MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. Sells 1,000 Shares

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $45,050.00.

William H. Mcgill, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 18th, William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,888 shares of MarineMax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $890,547.20.

NYSE:HZO opened at $43.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.06 and its 200 day moving average is $32.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. MarineMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $49.67. The company has a market capitalization of $967.34 million, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.79.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.43. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in MarineMax by 27.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in MarineMax by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in MarineMax by 2.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in MarineMax by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in MarineMax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HZO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist boosted their price objective on MarineMax from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on MarineMax from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

