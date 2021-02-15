MANTRA DAO Price Tops $0.21 on Major Exchanges (OM)

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. During the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded up 40.5% against the dollar. One MANTRA DAO token can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000440 BTC on major exchanges. MANTRA DAO has a total market cap of $55.08 million and approximately $10.69 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00059667 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.23 or 0.00272929 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00086718 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00090137 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.83 or 0.00094604 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.76 or 0.00404052 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.47 or 0.00186739 BTC.

MANTRA DAO Token Profile

MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 258,609,511 tokens. MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao . The official website for MANTRA DAO is www.mantradao.com

Buying and Selling MANTRA DAO

MANTRA DAO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

