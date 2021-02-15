Malaga Cove Capital LLC Sells 458 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,775 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPLK. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $270.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $203.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.30.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $173.33 on Monday. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.92 and a 52-week high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.68. The stock has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.74 and a beta of 1.44.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.16). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The firm had revenue of $559.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total value of $1,292,985.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 107,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,339,639.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total value of $92,051.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,698,155.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,545 shares of company stock valued at $5,909,775. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

