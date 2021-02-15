Malaga Cove Capital LLC Reduces Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,494 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum comprises about 0.9% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MPC opened at $50.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.41. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $60.35.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.96%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MPC. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.27.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

