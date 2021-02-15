Malaga Cove Capital LLC Increases Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 122.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Datadog by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 45.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $112.86 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.72 and a 200-day moving average of $95.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,760.75 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $119.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. On average, analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder (Jersey) Slp Yucca sold 35,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $3,154,371.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total value of $866,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,763.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,333,201 shares of company stock valued at $232,212,772 in the last 90 days. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Datadog from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.56.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

