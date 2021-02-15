Malaga Cove Capital LLC Grows Position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,486 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Pegasystems by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,596,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Pegasystems by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Pegasystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $553,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $763,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pegasystems by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,676,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $146.71 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of -181.12 and a beta of 1.24. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $147.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PEGA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Pegasystems from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.14.

In related news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 984 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $122,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,104. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total value of $132,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,159.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,913. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.