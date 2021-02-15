Malaga Cove Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC trimmed its position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Elastic accounts for approximately 1.3% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Elastic by 341.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Elastic during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $1,027,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,965.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 22,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.76, for a total transaction of $2,757,313.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,620,304.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,152,464 shares of company stock worth $164,504,453 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ESTC. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $156.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.58.

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $166.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.27 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.88 and its 200 day moving average is $131.96. Elastic has a 1 year low of $39.01 and a 1 year high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $144.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.56 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. Research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

