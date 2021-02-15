Malaga Cove Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC decreased its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Abiomed in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Abiomed in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Abiomed in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Abiomed in the third quarter valued at $79,000. 93.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $328.36 on Monday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $387.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 72.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $329.45 and a 200 day moving average of $293.07.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $231.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Abiomed’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abiomed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.00.

In other Abiomed news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 7,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total value of $2,117,245.72. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total transaction of $403,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 184,760 shares in the company, valued at $49,689,354.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,955,656. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abiomed Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

