Malaga Cove Capital LLC Buys 7,951 Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,321 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,951 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Baozun worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boothe Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Baozun by 0.3% during the third quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 88,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Baozun by 23.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Baozun by 6.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baozun during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Baozun during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BZUN opened at $54.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.41, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.04. Baozun Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.19 and a 52-week high of $57.00.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $269.41 million during the quarter. Baozun had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 3.95%. Analysts forecast that Baozun Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CICC Research cut Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Baozun from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baozun currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It assists brands to execute their e-commerce strategies by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

