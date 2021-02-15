Malaga Cove Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,940,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,351,879,000 after buying an additional 555,409 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 39.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,156,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,140,000 after buying an additional 1,174,190 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 8.6% in the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,285,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,029,000 after buying an additional 181,600 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 177.4% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,124,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,665,000 after buying an additional 718,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 233.8% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 708,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,687,000 after buying an additional 496,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPOT opened at $339.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $327.74 and its 200 day moving average is $282.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.89 billion, a PE ratio of -79.74 and a beta of 1.64. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $109.18 and a 1 year high of $370.95.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPOT shares. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Cfra upgraded Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.15.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

