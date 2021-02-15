Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 87,249 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 363,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 87,249 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of MDU Resources Group worth $9,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 9,149 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 417.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 172,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 139,247 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the third quarter worth about $1,761,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in MDU Resources Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDU opened at $27.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.58. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $32.22.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.30%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

