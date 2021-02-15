Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 68,044 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 522,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 68,044 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of The AES worth $12,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in The AES during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of The AES in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The AES during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of The AES by 301.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of The AES by 1,729.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AES opened at $28.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.57 and its 200-day moving average is $20.76. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $28.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The stock has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.1505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from The AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

AES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The AES from $27.50 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.93.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

