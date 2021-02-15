Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 29,098 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,098 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.29% of H&R Block worth $8,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in H&R Block during the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in H&R Block by 11.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 635,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,347,000 after acquiring an additional 62,979 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the third quarter worth $785,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in H&R Block by 5.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 18,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in H&R Block by 81.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 101,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 45,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II purchased 3,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,815.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,208,759.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $19.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $23.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.46.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.75 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 379.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. H&R Block presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

