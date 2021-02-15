Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 251 Shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,509 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $8,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JCOM. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in J2 Global by 2,511.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,459,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,880 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in J2 Global by 204.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 630,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,629,000 after purchasing an additional 423,102 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in J2 Global by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,764,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,383,000 after purchasing an additional 364,456 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in J2 Global by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,315,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,048,000 after purchasing an additional 333,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in J2 Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,267,000.

In related news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $304,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,469. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 1,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $155,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 294,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,465,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,550 shares of company stock valued at $21,033,766 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCOM opened at $107.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.92. J2 Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.24 and a fifty-two week high of $111.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.42. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%. Equities research analysts forecast that J2 Global, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

JCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of J2 Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of J2 Global from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of J2 Global from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of J2 Global from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.45.

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

