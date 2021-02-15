Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 1,433 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $10,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEU. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 304.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in NewMarket in the third quarter valued at $45,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in NewMarket by 146.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in NewMarket by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 216.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

Get NewMarket alerts:

NewMarket stock opened at $400.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.41. NewMarket Co. has a 52-week low of $304.65 and a 52-week high of $458.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $408.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $379.25.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded NewMarket from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

Further Reading: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU).

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.